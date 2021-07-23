Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Shares Gap Up to $81.51

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.51, but opened at $83.77. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $83.71, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands.

SXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

