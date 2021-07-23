Sentivate Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.82 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $27.82 million and approximately $205,377.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

