Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.92

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.92 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.37). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 17,264 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £587.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

