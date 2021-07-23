Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

MCRB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 76,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,818. The stock has a market cap of $681.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,063,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 202,666 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

