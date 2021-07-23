Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $30.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 52,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 980,818 shares.The stock last traded at $7.46 and had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

