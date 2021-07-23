ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 352,195 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $150,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2,269.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.08. 8,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,484. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.60 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 769.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.