Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $60,248.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Sessia has a market cap of $441,054.94 and $60,248.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.16 or 0.00851636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

