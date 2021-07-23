Shard One Day Volume Reaches $4,340.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $4,340.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

