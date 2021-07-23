Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Up 3%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,966 shares of company stock worth $8,461,243 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

