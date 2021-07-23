Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $366,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $371,850.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 46,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nelnet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

