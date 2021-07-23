Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 125.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.5%.

Shares of SHLX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

