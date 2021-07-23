Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHLX stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

