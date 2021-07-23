Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,495.08.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,594.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,362.91. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,602.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

