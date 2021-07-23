Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Shopify worth $136,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.93.

NYSE SHOP traded up $26.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,620.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,796. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.93, a PEG ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,602.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,362.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

