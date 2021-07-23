Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$2,260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,110.00.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up C$28.25 on Friday, reaching C$2,031.76. 28,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$1,109.41 and a twelve month high of C$2,039.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,674.44.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

