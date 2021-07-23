Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday.

JDG stock opened at GBX 6,310 ($82.44) on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,085.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03.

In related news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

