SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $473.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.89.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.