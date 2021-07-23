Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

7/9/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,679. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

