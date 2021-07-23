Signata (SATA) Price Reaches $0.0832 on Top Exchanges

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Signata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Signata has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $7,758.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00839460 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,874,019 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.