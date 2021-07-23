Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20.

About Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

