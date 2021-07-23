Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 333.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Silicon Laboratories worth $78,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.