Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.75

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 44644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMWB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

