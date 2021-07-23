Simon Hayes Purchases 7,347 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes acquired 7,347 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Shares of LON:FGT traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 916 ($11.97). The company had a trading volume of 362,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,682. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 921 ($12.03). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

