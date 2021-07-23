Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 4.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Simon Property Group worth $71,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

