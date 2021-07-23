Simple Software Solutions Trading Down 19.5% This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $82,927.26 and approximately $99.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00022332 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,928,885 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

