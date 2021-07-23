SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.60 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $158.33 million and $4.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

