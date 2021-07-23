Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

