SIX Hits Market Cap of $17.45 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One SIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $126,995.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00104774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00140689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.10 or 1.00213781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.43 or 0.00895232 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

