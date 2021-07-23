SKALE Network Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $238.04 million and $21.05 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00863366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.