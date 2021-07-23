Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading 2% Higher

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $27.90. 3,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Skanska AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

