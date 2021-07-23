Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$22.00 by Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been given a C$22.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 64,900 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$237,164.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,620 shares in the company, valued at C$2,220,425.77. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total transaction of C$573,318.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,385,657.03. Insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,195 in the last quarter.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

