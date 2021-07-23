Skeena Resources’ (SKE) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$933.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.48.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). On average, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.0599584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.