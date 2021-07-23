Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 4%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 351,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,045,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Skillz alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.