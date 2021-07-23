Skycoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $430,238.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002565 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $430,238.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00140461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.50 or 1.00254750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

