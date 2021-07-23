Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Down 1.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 32,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 395,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.61 million and a P/E ratio of -17.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

