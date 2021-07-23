Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SKY opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

