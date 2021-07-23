SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SLG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.10. 1,042,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,117. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

