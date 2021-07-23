SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68). 56,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 111,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437.50 ($5.72).

The firm has a market cap of £668.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.45.

Get SL Private Equity alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.