Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

