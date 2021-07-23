SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.