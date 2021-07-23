SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE:SM opened at $19.04 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

