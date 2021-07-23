SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

