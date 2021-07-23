Smart MFG (MFG) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $3,530.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 304,591,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

