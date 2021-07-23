SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of SmartFinancial worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 146,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMBK opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.