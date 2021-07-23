Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Hits $5.21 on Major Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00015512 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $109,370.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00879094 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.