Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $519,343.76 and $7,204.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026336 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars.

