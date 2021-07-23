Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith Sells 3,900 Shares

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $74,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at $12,069,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMID stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.31. 23,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $95.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.69. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 11.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMID. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.