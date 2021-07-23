Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $14.22 on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $40,911,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,012,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.