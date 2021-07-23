Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 860507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Snap by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Snap by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,450,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.