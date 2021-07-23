Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Snap-on worth $106,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $223.58. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,632. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

